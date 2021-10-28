Australia Retail Sales Climb 1.3% In September

The total value of retail sales in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent on month in September, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Friday - coming in at A$29.669 billion.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 1.0 percent following the 1.7 percent decline in August.

Individually, sales were up for household goods, clothing, cafes and other retailing; sales were down for food and department stores.

By region, sales were up in New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory; sales were down in Victoria and sharply in the Capital Territory.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.