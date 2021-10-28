Macquarie Group HY Profit More Than Doubles; To Raise A$1.5 Bln Capital

Macquarie Group (MQG.AX, MQBKY) reported that its net profit after tax attributable to ordinary shareholders for the half year ended 30 September 2021 was A$2.04 billion, up 107 percent on the half year ended 30 September 2020. On a per basis, net income was 545.4 cents compared to 272.9 cents in the previous year.

Net interest income for the period was A$1.37 billion up from A$1.03 billion last year. Fee and commission income grew to A$3.45 billion from A$2.61 billion in the prior year.

The Group also said that it is seeking to raise A$1.5 billion in the form of a non-underwritten institutional placement, which will be followed by a non-underwritten share purchase plan. The capital raising will provide additional flexibility to invest in new opportunities where the expected risk-adjusted returns are attractive, while maintaining an appropriate capital surplus.

The placement price will be determined via a bookbuild process, to be conducted 29 October 2021 commencing at A$190.00 per Placement Share, representing a 4.0 per cent discount to the last closing price of A$197.83 on Thursday, 28 October 2021.

The placement is expected to result in the issue of about 7.9 million Placement Shares, representing approximately 2.1 per cent of total existing Macquarie shares on issue. The placement Shares are expected to settle on 3 November 2021 and be issued and commence trading on ASX on 4 November 2021.

Macquarie has announced a first-half of fiscal year 2022 interim ordinary dividend of A$2.72 per share, up on the first-half of fiscal year 2021 interim ordinary dividend of A$1.35 per share.The record date for the interim ordinary dividend is 9 November 2021 and the payment date is 14 December 2021.

Macquarie's assets under management at 30 September 2021 were A$737.0 billion, up 31 per cent from A$563.5 billion at 31 March 2021, primarily due to the acquisition of Waddell & Reed, positive impacts from foreign exchange, investment by Private Markets-managed funds and Public Investments positive net flows and market movements.

Daniel Wong has decided to step down as Co-Head of Macquarie Capital and from Macquarie's Executive Committee, effective today, 29 October 2021, to pursue opportunities outside Macquarie. Michael Silverton, currently Co-Head of Macquarie Capital with Wong, becomes Group Head of Macquarie Capital.

Michael Herring has decided to retire as Group General Counsel and Head of the Legal and Governance Group, effective 6 May 2022. Evie Bruce, currently Australian Managing Partner for King & Wood Mallesons Australia's Mergers & Acquisitions and Banking & Finance practice teams, will join Macquarie in January 2022 and work alongside Herring and his leadership team for an extended handover period before taking over his responsibilities. Bruce, who is based in Sydney, will join Macquarie's Executive Committee, effective 6 May 2022.

