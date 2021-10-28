Asian Markets Show Mixed Trend

Asian stock are trading mixed on Friday, following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street, as traders reacted to disappointing earnings tech giants Apple and Amazon as well as policy announcements from the Bank of Canada and the Bank of Japan. Traders are also concerned that high inflation may force global central banks to tighten monetary policy earlier than thought. Asian markets ended mostly lower on Thursday.

The Australian stock market is modestly lower on Friday, extending the slight losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 just below the 7,400 level, despite the positive cues overnight from Wall Street, led by weakness in energy and mining stocks as commodity prices slipped. Traders are also cautious as the country is gradually reopen its borders and after lifting lockdown restrictions, particularly in Victoria where COVID-19 cases are still high.

Victoria reported 1,656 new locally acquired cases and ten deaths on Thursday. NSW has reported 268 new local cases of COVID-19 and two deaths.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 61.20 points or 0.82 percent to 7,369.20, after hitting a low of 7,368.30 and a high of 7,447.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 56.20 points or 0.73 percent to 7,683.50. Australian markets ended slightly lower on Thursday.

Among major miners, Rio Tinto is losing more than 2 percent and Fortescue Metals is edging down 0.2 percent, while Mineral Resources is gaining almost 2 percent and OZ Minerals is adding almost 3 percent. BHP Group is flat.

Oil stocks are mostly lower. Oil Search is losing almost 1 percent and Origin Energy is declining more than 1 percent, while Beach energy is gaining almost 2 percent. Woodside Petroleum and Santos are flat.



Among tech stocks, Xero is losing almost 1 percent and WiseTech Global is declining more than 1 percent, while Afterpay is gaining more than 1 percent. Appen is flat.



Among the big four banks, Westpac, ANZ Banking and Commonwealth Bank is losing almost 1 percent each, while National Australia Bank is declining more than 1 percent.



Gold miners are mixed. Resolute Mining is edging up 0.5 percent, while Northern Star Resources, Newcrest Mining and Gold Road Resources are losing more than 1 percent each. Evolution Mining is declining almost 1 percent.



Shares in PointsBet tanked is losing more than 7 percent after the online bookmaker revealed in a quarterly update that its market share slid in all seven US states in the US sports betting gold rush.

Casino operator Crown Resorts settled a class action brought against it by angry shareholders for $125 million. The stock is down more than 1 percent.

In economic news, the total value of retail sales in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent on month in September, the Australian Bureau of Statistics or ABS said on Friday - coming in at A$29.669 billion. That beat forecasts for an increase of 1.0 percent following the 1.7 percent decline in August.

The ABS also said final demand producer prices in Australia were up 1.1 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2021, up from 0.7 percent on quarter in the previous three months. On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 2.9 percent, up from 2.2 percent in the three months prior.

Further, private sector credit in Australia was up 0.6 percent on month in September, the Reserve Bank of Australia said on Friday - matching expectations and unchanged from the August reading. On a yearly basis, credit jumped 5.3 percent - accelerating from 4.7 percent in the previous month.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.754 on Friday.

The Japanese stock market is trading slightly lower in choppy trading on Friday, extending the losses in the previous two sessions, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 just below the 28,800 level, despite the positive cues overnight from Wall Street, following domestic data that showed industrial production contracted for the third straight month. Traders are also cautious as they brace for the general elections this weekend, with recent polls providing mixed trends and results.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed the morning session at 28,792.53, down 27.56 points or 0.10 percent, after hitting a low of 28,475.06 and a high of 28,870.91 earlier. Japanese shares closed significantly lower on Thursday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining almost 1 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is flat. Among automakers, Honda is losing more than 1 percent and Toyota is edging down 0.5 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is losing more than 3 percent, Tokyo Electron is flat and Screen Holdings is up more than 1 percent.

In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing more than 1 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down almost 1 percent and Mizuho Financial is declining almost 1 percent.

Among major exporters, Panasonic is slipping more than 5 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is declining almost 3 percent and Canon is losing almost 1 percent, while Sony is gaining more than 1 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Hino Motors is losing almost 7 percent, while Chubu Electric Power and Alps Alpine is down more than 6 percent each. CyberAgent is declining almost 5 percent and JGC Holdings is lower by more than 4 percent, while Osaka Gas and Isuzu Motors are shedding more than 3 percent each.



Conversely, Fuji Electric is soaring more than 9 percent and Keyence is gaining more than 3 percent.

In economic news, overall inflation in the Tokyo region of Japan was up 0.1 percent on year in October, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday. That was in line with forecasts and down from 0.3 percent in September. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, also rose just 0.1 percent on year - unchanged from the previous month but shy of expectations for 0.3 percent. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall inflation was down 0.4 percent and core CPI slipped 0.2 percent.

Further, the unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent in September, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday. That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the August reading. The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.16, exceeding expectations for 1.14, which would have been unchanged from the previous month. The participation rate was 62.3 percent, matching forecasts and down from 62.4 percent a month earlier.

Industrial production in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 5.4 percent on month in September, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday. That missed expectations for a decline of 3.2 percent following the 3.6 percent contraction in August. On a yearly basis, industrial production sank 2.3 percent - again missing forecasts for an increase of 2.0 percent following the 8.8 percent gain in the previous month. Upon the release of the data, the METI's assessment of industrial production is that it is pausing.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 113 yen-range on Friday.

Elsewhere in Asia, New Zealand, China, Singapore and Indonesia are higher by between 0.2 and 0.9 percent each. Malaysia, Taiwan, South Korea and Hong Kong are lower by between 0.2 and 0.6 percent each.

On Wall Street, stocks moved mostly higher during trading on Thursday, offsetting the pullback seen late in the previous session. With the upward move on the day, the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 reached new record closing highs.

The major averages saw further upside going into the close of trading. The Dow climbed 239.79 points or 0.7 percent to 35,730.48, the Nasdaq surged 212.28 points or 1.4 percent to 15,448.12 and the S&P 500 jumped 44.74 points or 1 percent to 4,596.42.

Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.8 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index both edged down by 0.1 percent.

Crude oil futures settled marginally higher Thursday, recovering from an early setback as prices were weighed down by data showing an increase in U.S. crude inventories and the prospect of Iranian crude entering the market. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for December ended up by $0.15 or 0.2 percent at $82.81 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com