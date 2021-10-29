Estonia Retail Sales Increase In September

Estonia retail sales increased in September, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.

Retail sales, excluding motor vehicles and motor cycles trade, rose 17.0 percent year-on-year in September.

"The increased turnover in September was influenced the most by stores selling manufactured goods where turnover grew by 28 percent compared to September 2020," Jaanika Tiigiste, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

The biggest increase was seen in stores via mail order or the internet, by 49.0 percent and stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials rose 35.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales grew 3.0 percent in September.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, retail sales gained 6.0 percent monthly in September.

