Eurozone Economic Growth Rises Slightly In Q3

The euro area grew at a slightly faster pace in the third quarter, preliminary flash estimate from Eurostat showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product grew 2.2 percent sequentially after expanding 2.1 percent in the second quarter. Economists had forecast the quarterly growth to ease to 2 percent.

On a yearly basis, economic growth slowed markedly to 3.7 percent from 14.2 percent a quarter ago. Nonetheless, the pace of growth was faster than the economists' forecast of 3.5 percent.



The EU27 logged a sequential growth of 2.1 percent in the third quarter taking the annual expansion to 3.9 percent.

