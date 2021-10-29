Slash Announces North American Tour With Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators

Slash has announced a North American tour with Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators next year in support of their upcoming album 4.
The 28-date trek will kick off on February 8 in Portland, Oregon, and conclude on March 26 in Orlando, Florida. Dead Sara will open nine of 28 scheduled shows. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 29 at 10 am local time.
Last week, Slash had dropped a new single with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, titled "The River Is Rising," from the upcoming album, 4.
"The River Is Rising" marks the first collaboration between Slash and Kennedy and the Conspirators since their 2018 album Living the Dream.
4 is set to release on February 11, via Gibson Records in partnership with BMG. 4 is Slash's fifth solo album and fourth overall with his band featuring Kennedy, Brent Fitz, Todd Kerns and Frank Sidoris.
Slash 2022 North American Tour Dates
Feb. 8 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater*
Feb. 9 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Paramount Theatre*
Feb. 11 - Brooks, Calif. @ Cache Creek Casino Resort
Feb. 12 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield*
Feb. 15 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre*
Feb. 16 - Valley Center, Calif. @ Harrah's Resort Southern California*
Feb. 18 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ YouTube Theater*
Feb. 19 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Theater at Virgin Hotels*
Feb. 22 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Hall - Eccles Theater*
Feb. 23 - Denver, Colo. @ Paramount Theatre*
Feb. 25 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Arvest Bank Theatre - The Midland
Feb. 26 - Prior Lake, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Casino - Mystic Showroom
Feb. 28 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Riverside Theater
March 2 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Riviera Theatre
March 4 - Windsor, Ontario @ Caesars Windsor - The Colosseum
March 5 - Waterloo, N.Y. @ The Vine at Del Lago Resort
March 7 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues
March 9 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore - Silver Spring
March 11 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Tropicana - Atlantic City
March 12 - New York, N.Y. @ Beacon Theatre
March 14 - Richmond, Va. @ Dominion Energy Center
March 16 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Grand Ole Opry House
March 18 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca Cola Roxy
March 19 - Durham, N.C. @ Durham Performing Arts Center
March 21 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore - Charlotte
March 23 - Charleston, S.C. @ N. Charleston Performing Arts Center
March 25 - Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
March 26 - Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live - Orlando
* = with Dead Sara
For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com
Entertainment News