Slash Announces North American Tour With Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators

Slash has announced a North American tour with Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators next year in support of their upcoming album 4.

The 28-date trek will kick off on February 8 in Portland, Oregon, and conclude on March 26 in Orlando, Florida. Dead Sara will open nine of 28 scheduled shows. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 29 at 10 am local time.

Last week, Slash had dropped a new single with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, titled "The River Is Rising," from the upcoming album, 4.

"The River Is Rising" marks the first collaboration between Slash and Kennedy and the Conspirators since their 2018 album Living the Dream.

4 is set to release on February 11, via Gibson Records in partnership with BMG. 4 is Slash's fifth solo album and fourth overall with his band featuring Kennedy, Brent Fitz, Todd Kerns and Frank Sidoris.

Slash 2022 North American Tour Dates

Feb. 8 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater*

Feb. 9 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Paramount Theatre*

Feb. 11 - Brooks, Calif. @ Cache Creek Casino Resort

Feb. 12 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield*

Feb. 15 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre*

Feb. 16 - Valley Center, Calif. @ Harrah's Resort Southern California*

Feb. 18 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ YouTube Theater*

Feb. 19 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Theater at Virgin Hotels*

Feb. 22 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Hall - Eccles Theater*

Feb. 23 - Denver, Colo. @ Paramount Theatre*

Feb. 25 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Arvest Bank Theatre - The Midland

Feb. 26 - Prior Lake, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Casino - Mystic Showroom

Feb. 28 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Riverside Theater

March 2 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Riviera Theatre

March 4 - Windsor, Ontario @ Caesars Windsor - The Colosseum

March 5 - Waterloo, N.Y. @ The Vine at Del Lago Resort

March 7 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

March 9 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore - Silver Spring

March 11 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Tropicana - Atlantic City

March 12 - New York, N.Y. @ Beacon Theatre

March 14 - Richmond, Va. @ Dominion Energy Center

March 16 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Grand Ole Opry House

March 18 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca Cola Roxy

March 19 - Durham, N.C. @ Durham Performing Arts Center

March 21 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore - Charlotte

March 23 - Charleston, S.C. @ N. Charleston Performing Arts Center

March 25 - Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

March 26 - Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live - Orlando

* = with Dead Sara

