Billie Eilish Teams Up With Rainn Wilson To Call For 'Urgent Action' On Climate Change

Ahead of the COP26 international climate conference, Billie Eilish teamed up with "The Office" star Rainn Wilson to call on world leaders to take "urgent action" to tackle climate change.

The teenage music sensation and the actor have voiced their support for Exeter University in England's GreenFutures campaign ahead of the crucial UN climate summit.

"This year our leaders are deciding the global actions required on the environment climate emergency in a critical decade for our planet," Eilish says in a brief video message. "We must stand together and speak up to save our planet, not just for us, but for our future generations, and we need urgent, urgent action now and to work together as one."

"The decisions that [world leaders] make about the climate crisis in the next decade are the most important decisions in our planet's history," adds Wilson in a separate video.

The COP26, or the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, will begin with the World Leaders Summit on November 1 and 2 in Glasgow. The COP26 will bring leaders together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

(Photo: Kelia Anne MacCluskey)

"We must stand together and speak up to save our planet, not just for us, but for our future generations and we need urgent, urgent action now and to work together as one"- the amazing @billieeilish gives an important message to world leaders ahead of #COP26 @ArcticBasecamp pic.twitter.com/sK1T1l8NUM — University of Exeter (@UniofExeter) October 26, 2021





Actor @rainnwilson says the world's leaders need courage more than anything and their decisions that they make about the #climatecrisis in the next decade are the most important in our planet's history. @ArcticBasecamp pic.twitter.com/rpSOsrdSyw — University of Exeter (@UniofExeter) October 26, 2021

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News