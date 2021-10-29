New York Brand Partners With Mike Tyson To Launch Tyson 2.0

New York-based medical cannabis company, Columbia Care, joins hands with boxing legend Mike Tyson to launch Tyson's brand Tyson 2.0.

The product is going to be sold across 18 states in 99 Columbia Care dispensaries for both consumers and retailers. Among the products are flowers, concentrates, and "consumables". "Celebrity sponsorship is one of the most effective ways to build an immediate product and brand recognition. Influencers have driven some of the most successful brands, from sneakers to alcohol and now cannabis. Mike Tyson is creating a completely different and authentic experience and has positioned himself as a true ambassador for cannabis products. We are grateful for the trust and confidence Mike has given our vast industry experience," said Jesse Channon, Columbia Care's Chief Growth Officer.

The brand, Tyson 2.0, will be led by Adam Wilks, who is also the CEO of One Plant, another successful cannabis brand. Wilks has also worked as a COO in a venture capital firm named Sol Global. Apart from Wilks, Chad Bronstein will also join the company as the chairman of the brand. Bronstein is also the CEO and co-founder of Fyllo, which is a digital marketing and compliance solutions tech company in the cannabis market.

"I got to know Mike as an entrepreneur and investor, and it was clear to me that his relationship with cannabis was a critical component in his own life. I understood early on in our friendship that his brand could be used to bring superior products to market. The Tyson brand combined with a major cultivation partner like Columbia Care, with their trusted and proven reputation in the industry, will ensure that consumers have access to the cannabis strains and form factors that Mike believes in," said Bronstein.

The target of the brand is to make innovative and premium cannabis products that will be affordable at the same time. "Tyson 2.0 has an experienced management team well-versed in the operations of cannabis along with established multi-year cannabis relationships and partnerships from other ventures. That coupled with Mike Tyson's brand foundation and global audience is a winning formula. I know Chad and Adam's ability to build a winning and I'm beyond confident they will do the same with Tyson 2.0", said Andrew DeFrancesco, CEO, and Chairman of Sol Global.

According to reports, Mike Tyson has already completed a $7 million seeding round. The legendary boxer had already talked about his plans to make a 40-acre production facility in California to produce high-quality cannabis. The name he had chosen for his brand was Tyson Holistic.

