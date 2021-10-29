Researchers Leaning On AI For Faster And Better Predictive Treatment For Cancer Patients

Artificial intelligence has been revolutionizing treatment for a long time and now, researchers believe that AI and machine learning can predict the response of cancer patients to a particular medication.

Researchers of the Georgia Institute of Technology and Ovarian Cancer Institute are using predictive analytics for machine learning by using a huge cluster of data from individual treatments to improve both results and efficiency of treatment.

John F. McDonald, professor at the School of Biological Sciences and director of the Integrated Cancer Research Center in the Petit Institute for Bioengineering and Bioscience at the Georgia Institute of Technology, said, "In medicine, we need to be able to make predictions.

Another way of building this intelligence is by making the AI understand the relation between cause and effect of the response of the patients. "In analyzing complex datasets in cancer biology, we can use machine learning, which is simply a sophisticated way to look for correlations. The advantage is that computers can look for these correlations in extremely large and complex data sets.", added McDonald.

Dr. McDonald and his team have compiled data from 499 cell lines of 15 different types of cancers from the National Cancer Institute to make a base learning model for the AI. After this, at least seven drugs used in chemotherapies were used to validate the model. These drugs were used in 23 ovarian cancer patients either singularly or in a combination and the model showed a 91% accuracy rate in predicting the outcomes.

McDonald said, "While additional validation will need to be carried out using larger numbers of patients with multiple types of cancer. our preliminary finding of 90% accuracy in the prediction of drug responses in ovarian cancer patients is extremely promising and gives me hope that the days of being able to accurately predict optimal cancer drug therapies for individual patients is in sight."

However, since different patients suffering from the same form of cancer respond to drugs differently, making the model becomes even more complicated. Explaining the problem, McDonald added, "Part of the problem is that the cancer cell is a highly integrated network of pathways and patient tumors that display the same characteristics clinically may be quite different on the molecular level."

To make the predictive approach more efficient, he thinks that the response should base upon genomic profiling of different cancers based on patients. "In our approach, we utilize an ensemble of machine learning methods to build predictive algorithms — based on correlations between gene expression profiles of cancer cell lines or patient tumors with previously observed responses — to a variety of cancer drugs. The future goal is that gene expression profiles of tumor biopsies can be fed into the algorithms, and likely patient responses to different drug therapies can be predicted with high accuracy," McDonald said.

Dr. McDonald and his team have also taken a different approach to come to better solutions and that is to use multiple algorithms instead of one and this has borne better fruit. Now, the researchers are taking an initiative to approach insurance companies about the records of different cases and can create an AI model that will be able to reduce both the time and cost of cancer treatment while improving treatment efficiency.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Health News