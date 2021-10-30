Dierks Bentley's 'Beers On Me Tour' Extended Into 2022

Dierks Bentley has extended his Beers on Me Tour into 2022. The country star has announced new dates that will allow him to be on the road through March.

Bentley announced the new dates in a press release on Wednesday, October 27, just days after wrapping the first leg of the tour. The new dates are set to kick off on January 6 in London, Ontario, with Jordan Davis, Tenille Arts and Lainey Wilson set to support Bentley.

"People think we are crazy to go to Canada and the Northwest in January, but we've learned from previous tours that it's a great time to bring a party up there," Bentley states. "For me personally, I don't mind that there is plenty of ice, snow, and mountains for some adventure between shows."

Bentley first announced the Beers on Me Tour in May. The shows kicked off on August 12 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and wrapped up on October 22 in Rogers, Arkansas. Parker McCollum, Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny had provided support.

Tickets for the 21 newly announced dates are set to go on sale to the public beginning Friday, November 5, at 10 AM local time via Bentley's official website.

Dierks Bentley's 2022 Beers on Me Tour Dates:

Jan. 6 — London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens*

Jan. 8 — Oshawa, ON @ Tribute Communities Centre*

Jan. 9 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre*

Jan. 13 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre*

Jan. 14 — Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre*

Jan. 15 — Regina, SK @ Brandt Centre*

Jan 19 — Lethbridge, AB @ ENMAX Centre*

Jan. 20 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome*

Jan. 21 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place*

Jan. 28 — Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place*

Jan. 29 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena*

Feb. 4 — Missoula, Mont. @ Adams Center**

Feb. 5 — Billings, Mont. @ MetraPark**

Feb. 10 — Yakima, Wash. @ SunDome**

Feb. 11 — Eugene, Ore. @ Matthew Knight Arena**

Feb. 12 — Tacoma, Wash. @ TacomaDome**

Feb. 24 — Columbus Ohio @ Nationwide Arena**-

Feb. 25 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena**

March 3 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena**

March 4 — Bloomington, Ind. @ Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall**

March 5 — Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center**-

*With Jordan Davis and Tenille Arts

**With Jordan Davis and Lainey Wilson

(Photo: Jim Wright)

