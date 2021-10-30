Elvis Costello Announces New Album 'The Boy Named If'

On January 14, 2022, Elvis Costello and The Imposters will release a new album, The Boy Named If.

The Boy Named If, which marks Costello's sixth release since October, 2020, is described as "a new album of urgent, immediate songs with bright melodies, guitar solos that sting and a quick step to the rhythm."

The album was produced by Costello and Sebastian Krys.

Ahead of the release of the album, Costello shared a new rock & roll song from the record, "Magnificent Hurt."

"The full title of this record is 'The Boy Named If (And Other Children's Stories). 'IF,' is a nickname for your imaginary friend; your secret self, the one who knows everything you deny, the one you blame for the shattered crockery and the hearts you break, even your own. You can hear more about this 'Boy' in a song of the same name," Costello says about the album.

Since being forced to cut short a U.K. tour after a triumphant Hammersmith Apollo appearance in March 2020, Costello has released the album Hey Clockface and the subsequent French language E.P., La Face de Pendule à Coucou.

In the last twelve months, Costello has also completed "How To Play Guitar & Y," a comedic, "Words & Music" production for audible.com, and released the vinyl box-set edition of the 1979 album Armed Forces containing facsimiles of his original lyrical notebooks bound as pulp novels and comic books.

The Boy Named If Tracklist:

1.Farewell, OK

2.The Boy Named If

3.Penelope Halfpenny

4.The Difference

5.What If I Can't Give You Anything But Love?

6.Paint The Red Rose Blue

7.Mistook Me For A Friend

8.My Most Beautiful Mistake (guest vocal by Nicole Atkins)

9. Magnificent Hurt

10.The Man You Love To Hate

11.The Death Of Magic Thinking

12.Trick Out The Truth

13.Mr. Crescent

