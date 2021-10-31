Adele's 'Easy On Me' Skyrockets To Top Spot On Billboard Hot 100

Adele's "Easy on Me" has skyrocketed to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart dated October 30 after debuting at No. 68 in the previous week after just five hours of availability.

"Easy on Me" has earned Adele her fifth Hot 100 No. 1 overall and is her first No. 1 on the list since "Hello" reigned for 10 weeks in 2015-16.

"Easy on Me," which is the 1,131st No. 1 in the Hot 100's 63-year history, drew 65 million radio airplay audience impressions and 53.9 million U.S. streams and sold 74,000 downloads in the week ending Oct. 21, according to MRC Data.

The song has also debuted atop the Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales charts and ranks No. 4 on Radio Songs.

The song, which was released at 7 p.m. ET on October 14, debuted at No. 68 on the Hot 100 dated October 23, thanks to its activity from its premiere through midnight that day. It debuted with 3.1 million streams, 3.1 million in radio audience and 14,800 sold in its first five hours of availability.

"Easy on Me" makes the eighth-greatest vault to No. 1 in the Hot 100's history.

List of songs that recorded the loftiest leaps to No. 1 on Hot 100:

97-1, "My Life Would Suck Without You," Kelly Clarkson, Feb. 7, 2009

96-1, "Womanizer," Britney Spears, Oct. 25, 2008

80-1, "Live Your Life," T.I. feat. Rihanna, Oct. 18, 2008

78-1, "Crack a Bottle," Eminem, Dr. Dre & 50 Cent, Feb. 21, 2009

77-1, "Look What You Made Me Do," Taylor Swift, Sept. 16, 2017

72-1, "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," Taylor Swift, Sept. 1, 2012

71-1, "Whatever You Like," T.I., Sept. 6, 2008

68-1, "Easy on Me," Adele, Oct. 30, 2021

Adele's previous Hot 100 No. 1s:

"Rolling in the Deep," for seven weeks beginning May 21, 2011

"Someone Like You," five, beginning Sept. 17, 2011

"Set Fire to the Rain," two, beginning Feb. 4, 2012

"Hello," 10, beginning Nov. 14, 2015

"Easy on Me," one, to-date, beginning Oct. 30, 2021

