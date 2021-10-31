Hong Kong Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Green

The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in four straight sessions, tumbling more than 750 points or 3 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 25,375-point plateau although it's due for support on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat ahead of this week's FOMC meeting and supported by crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are expected to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Friday following mixed performances from the properties, casinos and oil and stocks.

For the day, the index sank 178.46 points or 0.70 percent to finish at 25,377.24 after trading between 25,314.24 and 25,516.22.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies slid 0.73 percent, while AIA Group retreated 1.90 percent, Alibaba Group sank 1.33 percent, Alibaba Health Info plummeted 3.25 percent, ANTA Sports slumped 0.98 percent, China Life Insurance tanked 3.14 percent, China Mengniu Dairy jumped 1.23 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) advanced 1.06 percent, China Resources Land surrendered 3.04 percent, CNOOC spiked 1.66 percent, Country Garden plunged 3.20 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical dropped 1.09 percent, Galaxy Entertainment gained 0.60 percent, Hang Lung Properties tumbled 3.11 percent, Henderson Land climbed 1.09 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas soared 2.37 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China fell 0.93 percent, Li Ning stumbled 1.03 percent, Longfor shed 1.05 percent, Meituan lost 0.96 percent, New World Development was down 0.30 percent, Sands China skidded 1.44 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties added 0.98 percent, Techtronic Industries dipped 0.31 percent, Xiaomi Corporation declined 2.29 percent, WuXi Biologics surged 2.78 percent and CITIC was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages shook off a lower open on Friday, picking up steam as the session progressed and ending firmly in the green.

The Dow added 89.08 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 35,819.56, while the NASDAQ gained 50.27 points or 0.33 percent to close at 15,498.39 and the S&P 500 rose 8.96 points or 0.19 percent to end at 4,605.38. For the week, the NASDAQ surged 2.7 percent, the S&P gained 1.3 percent and the Dow was up 0.4 percent.

A negative reaction to quarterly results from tech giants Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) contributed to the early weakness on Wall Street.

But selling pressure waned over the course of the session as traders were reluctant to make significant bets ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting this week. The Fed is likely to leave interest rates unchanged but could announce plans to begin scaling back its asset purchase program.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said personal income fell more than expected in September. Also, the University of Michigan said consumer sentiment in the U.S. deteriorated slightly less than initially estimated in October.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Friday on hopes that OPEC and allies will decide to keep supply levels tight. West Texas International Crude oil futures for December rose $0.76 or 0.9 percent at $83.57 a barrel; WTI Crude futures gained more than 11 percent in October.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will release an advance estimate for Q3 gross domestic product later today; in the previous three months, GDP was down 0.9 percent on quarter and up 7.6 percent on year.

