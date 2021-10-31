Taiwan Stock Market Has Firm Lead For Monday's Trade

The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, sinking almost 90 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 16,990-point plateau although it figures to find support on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat ahead of this week's FOMC meeting and supported by crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are expected to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index shed 54.19 points or 0.32 percent to finish at 16,987.41 after trading between 16,920.68 and 17,073.97.

Among the actives, CTBC Financial sank 0.85 percent, while Fubon Financial skidded 1.21 percent, E Sun Financial dipped 0.19 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company dropped 0.84 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation plunged 3.01 percent, Hon Hai Precision retreated 1.38 percent, Catcher Technology declined 1.53 percent, MediaTek tanked 2.46 percent, Delta Electronics surrendered 2,97 percent, Formosa Plastic fell 0.46 percent, Asia Cement eased 0.11 percent, Taiwan Cement lost 0.52 percent and Largan Precision, Cathay Financial, Mega Financial and First Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages shook off a lower open on Friday, picking up steam as the session progressed and ending firmly in the green.

The Dow added 89.08 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 35,819.56, while the NASDAQ gained 50.27 points or 0.33 percent to close at 15,498.39 and the S&P 500 rose 8.96 points or 0.19 percent to end at 4,605.38. For the week, the NASDAQ surged 2.7 percent, the S&P gained 1.3 percent and the Dow was up 0.4 percent.

A negative reaction to quarterly results from tech giants Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) contributed to the early weakness on Wall Street.

But selling pressure waned over the course of the session as traders were reluctant to make significant bets ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting this week. The Fed is likely to leave interest rates unchanged but could announce plans to begin scaling back its asset purchase program.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said personal income fell more than expected in September. Also, the University of Michigan said consumer sentiment in the U.S. deteriorated slightly less than initially estimated in October.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Friday on hopes that OPEC and allies will decide to keep supply levels tight. West Texas International Crude oil futures for December rose $0.76 or 0.9 percent at $83.57 a barrel; WTI Crude futures gained more than 11 percent in October.

