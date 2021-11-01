Australia Interest Rate Decision On Tap For Tuesday

The Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged ta 0.10 percent.

Australia also will see October results for the inflation gauge from TD Securities and the Melbourne Institute; in September, inflation was seen higher by 0.3 percent on month.

The Philippines will see October results for the manufacturing PMI from Markit Economics; in September, the index score was 50.9.

South Korea will provide October numbers for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.1 percent on month and 3.15 percent on year. The follows the 0.5 percent monthly increase and the 2.5 percent yearly gain in September.

Hong Kong will release September figures for retail sales; in August, sales were up 10.6 percent on year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.