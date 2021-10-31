South Korea Has $1.69 Billion Trade Surplus In October

South Korea posted a merchandise trade surplus of $1.69 billion in October, the Customs Office said on Monday.

That was shy of expectations for $2 billion following the upwardly revised $4.21 billion surplus in September (originally $4.20 billion).

Exports jumped 24.0 percent on year, missing forecasts for an increase of 27.0 percent following the 16.7 percent gain in the previous month.

Imports surged an annual 37.8 percent versus expectations for an increase of 40.1 percent after spiking 31.0 percent a month earlier.

