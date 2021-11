Thai Manufacturing PMI Crosses The Expansion Line In October - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Thailand swung to expansion in October, the latest survey from Markit Economics revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.9.

That's up from 48.9 in September and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Amid the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, manufacturing output rose for a second straight month and at a survey record pace in October. Panelists highlighted better domestic demand underpinning the increase in production.

To meet the rise in output, buying activity was also ramped up at a record speed. The observed improvements in domestic demand were not matched by a rise in overall demand, however, as order book volumes continued to fall. New from abroad saw a third straight month of contraction amid the lack of business travel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.