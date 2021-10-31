Australia New Home Loans Sink 2.7% In September

The total value of owner-occupied home loans in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 2.7 percent on month in September, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Monday - coming in at A$20.69 billion.

That missed expectations for a decline of 2.0 percent following the 6.6 percent plunge in August.

Investment lending was up 1.4 percent on month at A$9.62 billion and overall home loans fell 1.4 percent on month to A$30.31 billion.

On a yearly basis, owner-occupied home loans gained 20.8 percent, while investment lending skyrocketed 83.2 percent and overall home loans jumped 35.5 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.