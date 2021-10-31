Australian Market Modestly Higher

The Australian stock market is modestly higher on Monday, recouping the losses in the previous two sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 just below the 7,400 level, following the positive cues from Wall Street on Friday, with energy and stocks providing support. Meanwhile, the upside is limited with the domestic coronavirus situation still grim, particularly in Victoria, even though the lockdowns have been lifted and borders are open.

Victoria recorded 1,471 new locally acquired cases and four deaths on Sunday, with the total active cases of COVID-19 across Victoria standing at 21,959. NSW reported only 135 new locally acquired cases and four deaths.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 42.20 points or 0.58 percent to 7,365.90, after touching a high of 7,370.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 51.90 points or 0.68 percent to 7,691.00. Australian stocks closed sharply lower on Friday.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto is edging down 0.2 percent, BHP Group is down almost 1 percent and OZ Minerals is losing almost 2 percent, while Fortescue Metals, Mineral Resources and Fortescue Metals are gaining more than 1 percent each.



Oil stocks are higher, with Oil Search, Beach energy, Origin Energy, Woodside Petroleum and Santos all gaining more than 1 percent each.



Among tech stocks, Afterpay is losing more than 1 percent, while Appen is gaining more than 2 percent, WiseTech Global is adding almost 6 percent and Xero is up more than 4 percent.

Gold miners are mostly lower. Northern Star Resources is losing almost 1 percent, Resolute Mining is down more than 1 percent, Newcrest Mining is declining almost 2 percent and Evolution Mining is edging down 0.3 percent, while Gold Road Resources is edging up 0.4 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank is up almost 1 percent, while National Australia Bank is edging down 0.5 percent and ANZ Banking is losing more than 1 percent. Westpac is declining more than 6 percent despite more than double profit and returning cash to shareholders.

Shares in AusNet are rising almost 5 percent after the energy infrastructure firm agreed to a $10.2 billion cash takeover deal by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management.

Shares of Prime Media Group are skyrocketing 70 percent after Kerry Stokes-owned television and publishing firm Seven West Media struck a deal to acquire Prime, its regional affiliate, for $131.9 million.

In economic news, the manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand in October, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 58.2. That's up from 56.8 in September, and it moved further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. This marks the seventeenth straight month in which the sector grew and at the fastest rate seen since June. Demand and production both expanded at faster rates compared to September.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.751 on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a significant turnaround over the course of the trading session on Friday, recovering from an early move to the downside to end the day mostly higher. The rebound on the day lifted the major averages to new record closing highs.

The major averages ended the day just off their highs of the session. The Dow rose 89.08 points or 0.3 percent to 35,819.56, the Nasdaq climbed 50.27 points or 0.3 percent to 15,498.39 and the S&P 500 edged up 8.96 points or 0.2 percent to 4,605.38.

Meanwhile, the major European turned mixed over the course of the session. While the French CAC 40 Index climbed 0.4 percent, the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.2 percent.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Friday on hopes that OPEC and allies will decide to keep supply levels tight. West Texas International Crude oil futures for December rose $0.76 or 0.9 percent at $83.57 a barrel; WTI Crude futures gained more than 11 percent in October.

