European Economics Preview: Germany Retail Sales Data Due

Retail sales from Germany and final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results from the UK are due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's retail sales data for September. Sales are forecast to climb 0.6 percent on month in September after climbing 1.1 percent in August.

In the meantime, manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results are due from Turkey.

At 3.30 am ET, Sweden manufacturing PMI data is due.

At 4.00 am ET, manufacturing PMI survey results are due from Hungary and the Netherlands.

At 5.30 am ET, UK Markit/CIPS manufacturing PMI data is due. The final reading is seen at 57.7 in October, unchanged from the flash estimate.

