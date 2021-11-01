Indonesia September Foreign Tourist Arrivals Drop 15.08%

Indonesia's foreign tourist arrivals for September decreased 15.08 percent from the same month last year, data from the statistical office showed Monday.



Compared to the previous month, the foreign tourist arrivals increased 1.41 percent.



The number of foreign tourist visits totaled 126,510 in September, the agency said.



In the January to September period, the number of foreign tourist visits slumped 67.0 percent year-on-year to 1.19 million.



The number of domestic air transport passengers increased 84.04 percent in September, the agency said.



Indonesia tourism is starting to recover gradually after the Covid-19 pandemic.



On October 14, the country reopened the Bali island to visitors from several countries. Initial reports suggested that demand for flights slots and visas were less, but businesses are hopeful of demand picking up by the end of the year.

The famed tourist destination was closed in April last year.

