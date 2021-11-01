Estonia Industrial Production Rises In September

Estonia's industrial production increased in September, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.

Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 9.0 percent year-on-year in September.

Manufacturing output increased 8.0 percent annually in September.

"In manufacturing, the production volumes in September were similar to the previous month," Helle Bunder, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

Production in energy sector grew 20.0 percent, while those of mining fell 2.0 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production gain 5.0 percent monthly in September.

Manufacturing output rose 2.0 percent monthly in September.

