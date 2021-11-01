G20 Endorses Global Minimum Tax For Corporates

The two-day G20 Summit ended in Rome with the adoption of the G20 Rome Leaders' Declaration.

At the Summit of the world's 20 major economies, leaders discussed shared interests including the climate crisis, global and pandemic preparedness, and the global economic recovery.

The G20 leaders, representing 80 percent of the world's gross domestic product (GDP), endorsed the establishment of a Global Minimum Tax (GMT). Instead of nations competing against one another to attract investments by bottoming out corporate tax rates, this set a minimum rate of 15 percent tax to ensure that giant corporations begin to pay their fair share, no matter where they are headquartered, instead of hiding profits overseas.

"I'm proud that the G20 endorsed the global minimum tax. This is something the United States has been driving for for over a year, building momentum up to this achievement," US President Joe Biden said in a press conference after the summit.

A recent study found that this agreement, which will help prevent the offshoring of many American jobs, would lead to at least $60 billion in revenue per year in the United States alone.

G20 nations, who represent the world's biggest coal producers and consumers, came out in support of ending public finance for coal-burning power plants abroad. Ironically, they did not make any commitments on setting a new limit on the use of coal domestically.

The leaders also lifted up the global fight against corruption as a shared priority, which includes transparency for beneficial ownership and real estate, and they committed to fight any new and sophisticated forms of corruption. The Leaders recognized the need for international cooperation to counter ransomware and other forms of cybercrime.

It has been agreed to establish a fund in the future that can draw on to help prevent, and if necessary, respond to the next pandemic.

To help advance the goal of vaccinating at least 40 percent of the global population by the end of 2021 and 70 percent by mid-2022, G20 decided to help boost the supply of vaccines and essential medical products and inputs in developing countries.

"We reiterate our commitment to strengthening long-term financial resilience and supporting inclusive growth, including through promoting sustainable capital flows, developing local currency capital and maintaining a strong and effective Global Financial Safety Net with a strong, quota-based, and adequately resourced IMF at its center," reads a statement issued after the summit.

The leaders committed to tackle the urgent threat of climate change and to work collectively to achieve a successful UNFCCC COP26 in Glasgow. "We remain committed to the Paris Agreement goal to hold the global average temperature increase well below 2°C and to pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, also as a means to enable the achievement of the 2030 Agenda," the statement adds.

G20 Leaders committed to contribute to keeping a 1.5 degrees Celsius limit on global temperature rise with reach.

The summit endorsed the G20 Framework for Voluntary Support to Integrated National Financing Frameworks, the G20 High-Level Principles on Sustainability-Related Financial Instruments and the G20 Common Vision on SDG Alignment.

The G20 Leaders also came out in support of a global ambition to channel $100 billion worth of reallocation of special drawing rights (SDRs) to help the world's most vulnerable countries and restructuring debts for low-income countries.

At the G20, US President Joe Biden met with leaders from France, Germany, and the United Kingdom to discuss the risks posed to international security by Iran's escalating nuclear program.

