European Stocks Close Notably Higher On Earnings Hopes

European stocks closed notably higher on Monday as earnings optimism, the outcome of Japanese parliamentary election and easing travel curbs in some countries lifted sentiment.

Markets shrugged off data showing an unexpected decline in Germany's retail sales in September.

In addition to digesting earnings updates, investors also looked ahead to upcoming policy meetings of the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England.

The Fed meeting on Wednesday could provide clues on the timing of its first interest rate hike since December 2018. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has already acknowledged substantial further progress on inflation (price stability) and also maximum employment for QE tapering.

The Bank of England's meeting takes place on Thursday. While a section of analyts expect a rate hike to rein in inflation, the bank is very likely to hold rates unchanged for now.

The pan European Stoxx 600 surged up 0.71%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 climbed 0.83%, 0.75% and 0.92%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI gained 0.89%.

Among other in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Greece, Ireland, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Turkey closed with sharp to moderate gains.

Finland, Netherlands and Poland edged up marginally, while Iceland ended weak.

In the UK market, BT Group climbed nearly 4.5%. Next, Fresnillo, GlaxoSmithKline, Intertek Group, Standard Chartered, Royal Mail, Smith & Nephew, M&G, BP, Smiths Group, Lloyds Banking Group, IAG, Flutter Entertainment, Aviva, Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Natwest Group gained 1.5 to 3%.

Darktrace plunged more than 15% extending recent losses amid doubts about the stock's valuation.

Barratt Developments, Ocado Group, Taylor Wimpey, Berkeley Group Holdings and Persimmon lost 2 to 3%, while Sainsbury (J) declined 1.6%.

Barclays ended lower by about 0.7%. The lender said that its chief executive Jes Staley will step down following U.K. regulators' investigations into his relationship with U.S. Financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide in U.S. jail in 2019.

In the French market, Air France-KLM rallied by about 4.5%. BNP Paribas climbed 3.3%, while Essilor, Saint Gobain, Societe Generale, Renault and Valeo gained 2 to 3%.

Sanofi gained about 2% after HSBC upgraded the stock to "buy." ArcelorMittal, Veolia, Vinci, Technip and Credit Agricole also rose sharply.

In Germany, Siemens Healthineers, Symrise, Fresenius Medical Care, Deutsche Post, Merck, Deutsche Bank, Qiagen, Bayer and Daimler gained 1.5 to 2.6%.

Shares of German automaker Volkswagen gained 0.7% amid reports that Skoda Auto is resuming production following a two-week outage caused by a shortage of semiconductor chips.

Swiss drug major Novartis gained 1.25% after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Scemblix (asciminib) for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia in two distinct indications.

Danish jewelry maker Pandora shares slumped nearly 6% despite the company lifting its 2021 outlook.

In economic news, Germany's retail turnover decreased 2.5% month-on-month in September, reversing a 1.2% rise in August, Destatis reported. Economists had forecast a monthly growth of 0.6%.

On a yearly basis, retail sales declined 0.7%, in contrast to the 0.9% increase in the previous month. Sales were forecast to advance 1.8%.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis