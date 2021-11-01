Malaysia Stock Market Overdue To Halt Losing Streak

The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in nine straight sessions, plummeting more than 75 points or 4.8 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,530-point plateau and now it's tipped to open in the green on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive ahead of Wednesday's policy announcement from the Federal Reserve and on support from crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares, plantation stocks, telecoms and glove makers.

For the day, the index plunged 31.39 points or 2.01 percent to finish at 1,530.92 after trading between 1,526.04 and 1,545.99. Volume was 3,471.5 billion shares worth 3.227 billion ringgit. There were 992 decliners and 179 gainers.



Among the actives, Axiata retreated 3.04 percent, while CIMB Group tumbled 3.45 percent, Dialog Group added 0.35 percent, Digi.com fell 0.47 percent, Genting slumped 2.32 percent, Genting Malaysia slid 1.26 percent, Hartalega Holdings surrendered 3.24 percent, IHH Healthcare slipped 0.92 percent, IOI Corporation sank 1.53 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong shed 1.48 percent, Maybank was down 0.75 percent, Maxis dropped 1.50 percent, MISC weakened 1.70 percent, MRDIY stumbled 2.39 percent, Petronas Chemicals tanked 3.91 percent, PPB Group dipped 1.21 percent, Press Metal lost 1.44 percent, Public Bank declined 3.12 percent, RHB Capital plunged 4.48 percent, Sime Darby fell 1.32 percent, Sime Darby Plantations eased 0.25 percent, Telekom Malaysia plummeted 5.18 percent, Tenaga Nasional sank 0.62 percent and Top Glove skidded 2.57 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Monday and remained mostly in the green throughout the session, finishing with modest gains and at record closing highs.

The Dow climbed 94.28 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 35,913.84, while the NASDAQ jumped 97.53 points or 063 percent to close at 15,595.92 and the S&P 500 rose 8.29 points or 0.18 percent to end at 4,613.67.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders looked ahead to Wednesday' announcement from the Fed. The central bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged but could announce plans to begin scaling back its asset purchase program.

A batch of upbeat earnings news has also contributed to a recent upward trend, as most major companies have reported better than expected quarterly results.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management noted a modest slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. manufacturing activity in October. Also, the Commerce Department said construction spending in the U.S. unexpectedly decreased in September.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Monday with traders weighing energy demand and supply levels and looking ahead to the upcoming OPEC meeting. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended higher by $0.48 or 0.6 percent at $84.05 a barrel.

