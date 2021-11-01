Hong Kong Stock Market May Find Traction On Tuesday

The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in five straight sessions, tumbling more than 970 points or 3.9 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 25,150-point plateau although it's expected to stop the bleeding on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive ahead of Wednesday's policy announcement from the Federal Reserve and on support from crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the casinos and mixed performances from the properties and companies.

For the day, the index retreated 222.92 points or 0.88 percent to finish at 25,154.32 after trading between 24,972.50 and 25,270.41.



Among the actives, AAC Technologies and New World Development both lost 0.44 percent, while Alibaba Group declined 2.15 percent, Alibaba Health Info plummeted 8.14 percent, ANTA Sports skidded 1.56 percent, China Life Insurance and CSPC Pharmaceutical both added 0.74 percent, China Mengniu Dairy weakened 0.91 percent, China Resources Land fell 0.33 percent, CITIC advanced 0.77 percent, CNOOC and Xiaomi Corporation both shed 0.47 percent, Country Garden tanked 3.22 percent, Galaxy Entertainment slumped 0.95 percent, Hang Lung Properties gained 0.66 percent, Henderson Land dipped 0.15 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas sank 0.83 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China jumped 1.17 percent, Li Ning tumbled 2.60 percent, Longfor surrendered 2.25 percent, Meituan dropped 0.82 percent, Sands China retreated 2.02 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties stumbled 1.06 percent, Techtronic Industries rose 0.50 percent, WuXi Biologics plunged 5.83 percent and AIA Group and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Monday and remained mostly in the green throughout the session, finishing with modest gains and at record closing highs.

The Dow climbed 94.28 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 35,913.84, while the NASDAQ jumped 97.53 points or 063 percent to close at 15,595.92 and the S&P 500 rose 8.29 points or 0.18 percent to end at 4,613.67.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders looked ahead to Wednesday' announcement from the Fed. The central bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged but could announce plans to begin scaling back its asset purchase program.

A batch of upbeat earnings news has also contributed to a recent upward trend, as most major companies have reported better than expected quarterly results.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management noted a modest slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. manufacturing activity in October. Also, the Commerce Department said construction spending in the U.S. unexpectedly decreased in September.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Monday with traders weighing energy demand and supply levels and looking ahead to the upcoming OPEC meeting. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended higher by $0.48 or 0.6 percent at $84.05 a barrel.



Closer to home, Hong Kong will release September figures for retail sales later today; in August, sales were up 10.6 percent on year.

