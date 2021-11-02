logo
European Economics Preview: Eurozone Final Factory PMI Data Due

Factory Purchasing Managers' survey results from Eurozone and other major euro area economies are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office releases Swiss consumer prices and retail sales data. Inflation is forecast to rise to 1.1 percent in October from 0.9 percent in September.

At 4.00 am ET, producer prices and foreign trade reports are due from Hungary.

At 4.15 am ET, Spain's manufacturing PMI data is due. Economists forecast the index to remain unchanged at 58.1 in October.

At 4.45 am ET, IHS Markit releases Italy's manufacturing PMI survey results. The index is seen at 59.7 in October, unchanged from September.

Thereafter, final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 4.50 and 4.55 am ET, respectively.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurozone final factory PMI is due. The final reading is seen at 58.5 in October, in line with flash estimate.

