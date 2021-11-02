Romania Producer Price Inflation Increases In September

Romania's producer prices accelerated in September, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index grew 19.51 percent year-on-year in September, following a 15.73 percent rise in August.

Prices in the domestic market increased 21.72 percent yearly in September and non-domestic market gained 15.79 percent.

Among the main industrial groups, prices for energy surged by 45.25 percent annually in September. Prices for durable consumer goods gained 10.09 percent and those for non-durable consumer goods grew 6.22 percent.

Prices for intermediate goods and capital goods increased by 22.38 percent and 7.05 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 3.16 percent in September.

