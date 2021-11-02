Hong Kong Retail Sales Growth Slows In September

Hong Kong's retail sales grew at a softer pace in September, figures from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Tuesday.

The retail sales volume rose 4.7 percent year-on-year in September, after a 10.0 percent growth in August.

The value of retail sales increased 7.3 percent annually in September, following 11.9 percent gain in the preceding month.

Sales value of jewelry, watches and clocks, and valuable gifts surged 16.2 percent annually in September. Sales of clothing, footwear and allied products gained 6.5 percent and those of consumer durable grew 29.2 percent.

Sales for other consumer goods and fuels rose by 10.7 percent and 15.1 percent, respectively.

"Looking ahead, the spokesman pointed out that the stable local epidemic and improving employment and income conditions, together with the Consumption Voucher Scheme, should remain supportive to the retail sector in the near term," a government spokesman said.

