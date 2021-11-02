Poland Manufacturing Growth Rises In October

Poland's manufacturing sector growth unexpectedly improved in October, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Tuesday.

The manufacturing purchasing managers' index, or PMI, rose to 53.8 in October from 53.4 in September.

Economists had forecast a score of 53.0. A PMI reading above 50 suggests growth in the manufacturing sector.

Output and new orders increased in October. Foreign sales declined for the second straight month.

Average lead time for the delivery of inputs deteriorated in October.

Input prices accelerated at the strongest pace for three months and output prices increased.

Employment rose slightly in October and backlogs of work increased.

For the next 12 months, firms were confident that the production will continue to increase.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.