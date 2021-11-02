World Market Trends At 7 A.M. ET

Here is a snapshot of the global across stocks, currencies, commodities, bonds and cryptocurrencies.

Asian stocks finished in the red as Chinese property sector debt woes re-emerged. European stocks were mixed as earnings, inflation, supply chain etc. impacted sentiment. American stock futures appeared indecisive in an anxious wait for the Fed's pronouncements on monetary policy review and stimulus tapering. Dollar Index remained resilient. Bond yields declined on hopes the Fed would downplay inflation in its current policy review. Reserve Bank of Australia's status quo on rates too helped cool down yields. Crude oil prices firmed up ahead of the OPEC+ meeting on Thursday, amid growing concerns that economic rebound and approaching winter could lead to widening of gap between demand and supply. Gold edged down. Cryptocurrencies gained further. Bitcoin is trading near $63,000, while Ethereum is close to the fresh all-time high of $4,477.50 touched a few minutes ago.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA at 35,938.70, up 0.07%

S&P 500 at 4,614.50, up 0.02%

Germany's DAX at 15,877.25, up 0.45%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,250.28, down 0.53%

France's CAC 40 at 6,916.57, up 0.34%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,285.95, up 0.13%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 29,520.90, down 0.43%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,324.30, down 0.63%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,505.63, down 1.10%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,099.67, down 0.22%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.1599, down 0.06%

GBPUSD at 1.3639 down 0.24%

USDJPY at 113.61, down 0.33%

AUDUSD at 0.7462, down 0.83%

USDCAD at 1.2406, up 0.32%

Dollar Index at 93.91, up 0.03%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 1.554%, down 1.21%

Germany at -0.1430%, down 40.20%

France at 0.210%, down 23.26%

U.K. at 1.0455%, down 1.55%

Japan at 0.078%, down 7.14%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (December) at $83.92, down 0.15%

Brent Oil Futures (January) at $84.70 down 0.01%

Gold Futures (December) at $1,794.05, down 0.10%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $63,136.59, up 1.68%

Ethereum at $4,451.63, up 2.80%

Binance Coin at $545.47, up 1.42%

Cardano at $1.97, down 0.60%

Solana at $206.61, up 0.21%

