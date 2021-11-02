Bay Street Likely To Open Lower

Canadian shares are likely to open lower on Tuesday, tracking weak commodity prices and the mixed trend in global .

The mood is likely to be a cautious with investors looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. The Fed is likely to leave interest rates unchanged but could announce plans to begin scaling back its asset purchase program.

Air Canada Inc (AC.TO) reported operating loss of $364 million in the third quarter, compared to an operating loss of $785 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) reported net income $188 million for the third quarter, as compared to $71 million for the third quarter of 2020, a favorable change of $117 million. Adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $417 million, as compared to $469 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Thomson Reuters Inc. (TRI.TO) reported third-quarter adjusted profit per share of $0.46, compared to $0.39, prior year.

Data on Canadian building permits for the month of September is due at 8:30 AM ET.

The Canadian market ended on a buoyant note on Monday, lifted by some strong results and encouraging data on manufacturing activity. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 209.94 points or 1% at 21,247.01.

Asian stocks ended broadly lower on Tuesday as traders digested the latest curbs in China and awaited key central bank decisions for clues on whether they could consider tightening monetary policy earlier than thought.

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance with investors digesting weak data from the region and looking ahead to the policy meetings of the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December are down $0.68 or 0.81% at $83.37 a barrel, with traders looking ahead to OPEC+ decision on crude output.

Gold futures are down $2.80 or 0.16% at $1,793.00 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.128 or 0.52% at $23.945 an ounce.

