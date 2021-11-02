European Stocks Close Mixed As Traders Eye Policy Meetings For Direction

European stocks turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday with investors largely making cautious moves, looking ahead to the outcome of key central bank meetings in the United States and Britain for further direction.

Weak economic data from the region and supply chain worries weighed on sentiment.

The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England will announce their monetary policy decisions on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Earlier today, the Reserve Bank of Australia left its official cash rate on hold, but abandoned an ultra-low target for bond yields.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.14%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.19%, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 moved up 0.94% and 0.49%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI climbed 0.86%.

Among other in Europe, Austria, Czech Republic, Greece, Ireland, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Turkey closed weak.

Belgium, Denmark, Finland and Iceland closed higher, while Netherlands, Poland and Sweden ended flat.

Miners drifted lower due to weak copper and iron ore prices.

In the UK market, Standard Chartered plunged nearly 8% after a cautious third-quarter update.

Flutter Entertainment shares declined by about 7.7% after the company trimmed its full-year outlook.

Darktrace closed lower by 7.2%. Antofagasta ended 5.5% down, while Pearson, Fresnillo, BP, Anglo American Plc, Glencore, BHP Group, Johnson Matthey, Rio Tinto, Burberry Group and IAG shed 2 to 4.4%.

AstraZeneca climbed 3.2%. Bunzl, Informa, Rentokil Initial, CRH, Reckitt Benckiser, Next, Diageo, Coca-Cola, Taylor Wimpey, GlaxoSmithKline and Hikma Pharmaceuticals lost 1 to 2%.

In the French market, Teleperformance climbed nearly 3%. Dassault Systemes, WorldLine, Legrand, Sanofi, Unibail Rodamco, STMicroElectronics and Capgemini gained 1.3 to 2.4%.

ArcelorMittal declined 4%. Carrefour, Atos, Accor, Renault and Kering closed lower by 1 ot 1.4%.

In Germany, HelloFresh soared nearly 18% after the company raised its 2021 revenue target.

Siemens, Deutsche Wohnen, Brenntag, Henkel, Siemens Healthineers, Zalando, MTU Aero Engines, Infineon Technologies, Deutsche Post, Munich RE, Symrise and Bayer gained 1 to 3%.

Fresenius shares ended on a firm note after the company reported a rise in third-quarter sales and net profit.

Covestro, Qiagen, BASF, Continental, Sartorius, RWE and Volkswagen ended with sharp to moderate losses.

Shares of Swiss recruitment firm Adecco declined sharply after the company warned "pretty unprecedented" labor shortages would continue to push wages higher in the short to medium term.

In economic news, Eurozone manufacturing activity expanded at the slowest pace in eight months in October as supply chain issues interrupted production schedules and dampened orders, final survey results from IHS Markit showed.

The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 58.3 in October from 58.6 in September. The reading was also below the 'flash' 58.5.

The indicator signaled the slowest improvement in manufacturing sector conditions since February.

Material shortages and supply bottleneck restrained Germany's manufacturing output and new orders. The BME manufacturing PMI came in at 57.8 in October, down from 58.4 in September and the flash score of 58.2.

France's manufacturing output declined for the first time since January as severe supplier delivery delays left many firms with insufficient quantities of inputs. The manufacturing PMI decreased to 53.6 in October from 55.0 in September. The flash reading was 53.5.

Switzerland's consumer price inflation increased in October, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed. The consumer price index grew 1.2% year-on-year in October, following a 0.9% rise in September and August. Economists had expected a 1.1% rise.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.3% in October, after remaining unchanged in the previous month. Economists had forecast a rise of 0.1%.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis