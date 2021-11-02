Scientists Develop New Test To Identify Aggressive Form Of Childhood Brain Tumor

Researchers at the University of British Columbia or UBC and the BC Children's Hospital Research Institute or BCCHR have jointly discovered a new test, which can now more easily and accurately diagnose medulloblastoma, the most common form of malignant childhood brain tumor.

The test helps in differentiating between severe high-risk medulloblastoma cases, which require radiation therapy and those low-risk ones, which can be cured without the use of radiation. With the discovery of this test and its results, doctors can develop individual treatment modules for children suffering from this form of brain cancer.

Researchers said that as of now only very few expensive and aggressive tests conducted across the world could point out the aggressive form of brain tumor in children and as per the current testing standards, all the children diagnosed with medulloblastoma are given the same type of treatment.

With the development of this new test, only those with the most aggressive form of brain cancer need be subjected to radio-therapy and children not requiring it would not be unnecessarily exposed to harmful side effects of brain radio and chemotherapies like permanent learning, physical and emotional disabilities. As all children suffering from brain tumor receive the same treatment, those requiring it the most would subsequently be deprived of the treatment as well.

The new test, developed at a laboratory at the BC Cancer Research Institute makes use of an antibody-based technique called immunohistochemistry, widely available in clinical laboratories around the world. In developing the test, researchers studied different data sets, including proteomics (measuring overall protein expression in tumor tissues) and transcriptomics (measuring overall gene expression in tumor tissues). With help from this strategy, researchers found a protein called TPD52, which is highly dominant in the aggressive form of medulloblastoma.

Researchers then looked for the expression of this protein in around 400 medulloblastoma samples and found that tumors where this protein was found easily will mostly develop into the aggressive type.

Commenting on the research findings. Dr. Poul Sorensen, professor of pathology and laboratory medicine at UBC's faculty of medicine and associate member at BCCHR, said, ""With this new test, more doctors may one day be able to identify children with the most aggressive forms of medulloblastoma and better tailor treatment."

