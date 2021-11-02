Microsoft Introduces Loop

Tech giant Microsoft Inc (MSFT), announced that it will introduce a new application that will help employees collaborate and stay aware of the progress of the projects they are on. The new app, Microsoft Loop, will be out this month.



With the number of work-from-home opportunities rising at a fluid pace as most companies have been operating during the pandemic, companies have relied heavily on the platform which can be synced on the go and accessed remotely. Microsoft Loop is the latest addition to the tech giant's suite of office applications.



Microsoft said in its Ignite conference that the objective of the company is to add value to the subscribers, which has exponentially increased since the pandemic. As remote access has been the theme of all office-related applications lately, the company has been adding remote collaboration features to its widely used applications like Word and Excel. As the company is under continued pressure from start-ups like Airtable, Coda, and giants like Google, it is understandable that Microsoft will come up with a trick to jump the line.



Drawing a comparison with the competitors, Jared Spataro, the corporate vice president said that while the start-ups are exciting from a content creation point, of view, they do not have the communication features required to run an office space hassle-free.



Loop is supposed to make accessing and sharing files easier as workers can share loop files on Microsoft Teams as well as start a video meeting to share the file over the call. The company said that the application will have multiple components which will stay updated and synchronized through multiple applications on numerous devices. So, whenever someone pulls a file from any application of any device, the person will be able to access the latest version of the files. The creators have also added voting options and project status tracking options. Microsoft has also said that even third-party developers will be able to create applications for the Loop.



The users will be able to view who else is on the file and the app will be the one-stop solution to all the office misconceptions. The application will also be equipped to handle presentations across various platforms.

