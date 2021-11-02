DOJ Blocks Penguin Random House Purchase Of Simon & Schuster

The U.S Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit putting on hold the purchase of publishing company Simon & Schuster by book publisher Penguin Random House.

In the lawsuit filed before a Federal Court in Washington, the Justice Department argued that the deal would give "outsized influence" to Penguin Random House over what and which author is published and the amount authors are given for their written work.



In a deal finalized last year, German media group Bertelsmann, the owner of Penguin Random House, agreed to pay $2.175 billion in cash to buy Simon and Schuster from ViacomCBS. This deal, according to Penguin would expand its base in the US by bringing onboard novelists like Stephen King, Pulitzer Prize winner Anthony Doerr and veteran journalist Bob Woodward.

The Justice Department, while opposing the deal, also brought forward the significance of publishing companies battling it out for top-selling authors as well as the money earned through publishing.

Commenting on the lawsuit, Attorney General Merrick Garland said, "Authors are the lifeblood of book publishing in America. But just five publishers control the U.S. publishing industry. If the world's largest book publisher is permitted to acquire one of its biggest rivals, it will have unprecedented control over this important industry."

According to the complaint filed, Simon & Schuster is the fourth largest publishing company in the U.S and a takeover by Penguin Random House would result in its revenues being double of its nearest rival. The deal would also give Penguin Random House control over about half of the market for publishing rights to hit books. This portion is much more than any of its closest competitors and this according to the Justice Department is highly unfair.

In a joint statement, both Penguin Random House and Smith & Schuster said that they would fight this lawsuit vigorously. They said the government did not accuse the deal of harm competition in book sales. "The market for selling books is unconcentrated and the combined shares are well below the levels of concern," they added.

