Rebound Anticipated For Taiwan Stock Market

The Taiwan stock market headed south again on Tuesday, one day after ending the two-day slide in which it had dropped almost 90 points or 0.6 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 17,065-point plateau although it's expected to bounce higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild upside on earnings optimism and ahead of the FOMC's monetary policy announcement later today. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished barely lower on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares, stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index eased 2.27 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 17,065.97 after trading between 17,026.63 and 17,237.09.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial shed 0.35 percent, while CTBC Financial collected 0.22 percent, Fubon Financial sank 0.68 percent, First Financial added 0.44 percent, E Sun Financial was up 0.19 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company rose 0.34 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation rallied 2.43 percent, Hon Hai Precision advanced 0.94 percent, Largan Precision tanked 2.84 percent, Catcher Technology fell 0.31 percent, MediaTek added 0.65 percent, Delta Electronics tumbled 2.14 percent, Formosa Plastic lost 0.47 percent, Asia Cement gained 0.68 percent, Taiwan Cement slid 0.21 percent and Mega Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages immediately shook off a soft open in Tuesday and moved into the green, finishing the day at fresh record highs.

The Dow climbed 138.79 points or 0.39 percent to finish at 36,052.63, while the NASDAQ gained 53.69 points or 0.34 percent to close at 15,649.60 and the S&P 500 rose 16.98 points or 0.37 percent to end at 4,630.65.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street reflected recent upward momentum, as traders reacted to another batch of upbeat earnings news from the likes of athletic apparel maker Under Armour (UAA), drugmaker Pfizer (PFE) and chemical company DuPont (DD).

Overall trading activity was subdued, however, as traders were reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the Fed announcement. The Fed is expected to announce plans to begin scaling back its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases by next month.

The language of the Fed's statement is likely to be in focus as traders look for clues about the outlook for interest rates amid concerns about the high rate of inflation.

Crude oil futures settled lower Tuesday on concerns about growth after data showed a slowdown in Eurozone manufacturing activity amid rising input costs. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December settled at $83.91 a barrel, losing $0.14 or 0.2 percent.

