Australia Building Permits Sink 4.3% In September

The total number of building permits issued in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 4.3 percent on month in September, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - coming in at 18,090.

That missed expectations for a decline of 2.0 percent following the 6.8 percent increase in August.

Approvals for private sector houses dropped 16.0 percent on month to 10,168, while approvals for private sector dwellings excluding houses jumped 18.1 percent to 7,686.

On a yearly basis, permits for private sector houses fell 2.7 percent and those for private sector dwellings excluding houses surged 47.2 percent. Overall, permits gained an annual 12.8 percent.

The value of non-residential building approved fell 11.3 percent on month to A$4.504 billion.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.