European Economics Preview: UK Nationwide House Prices, PMI Data Due

Nationwide house prices and final Purchasing Managers' survey results from the UK are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, UK Nationwide house prices data is due. Economists forecast house prices to climb 9.3 percent on a yearly basis in October, slower than the 10 percent increase in September.

In the meantime, consumer and producer prices from Turkey are due. Consumer price inflation is expected to advance to 20.4 percent in October from 19.58 percent in September.

At 4.00 am ET, Spain monthly unemployment data is due.

At 5.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office Istat releases unemployment figures for September. The jobless rate is expected to fall marginally to 9.2 percent from 9.3 percent in August.

At 5.30 am ET, IHS Markit publishes UK final services PMI data for October. The final services PMI is seen at 58.0 in October, unchanged from the flash estimate.



At 6.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area unemployment data for September. The jobless rate is forecast to fall to 7.4 percent from 7.5 percent in August.



At 8.00 am ET, Poland's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is expected to raise its key rate by 50 basis points to 1.00 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.