Impinj Upsizes And Prices $250 Mln Convertible Senior Notes Offering

Impinj, Inc. (PI) a RAIN RFID provider and a pioneer in Internet of Things, on Wednesday announced the pricing of its convertible, unsecured, senior notes due 2027 private offering to institutional buyers. The notes would bear interest at a rate of 1.125 percent per year. The size of the offering has been increased from the previously announced $225 million in aggregate principal amount to $250 million.

The sale of the notes to the initial purchasers is expected to result in approximately $241.9 million in net proceeds and is anticipated to settle on November 5. The company has also granted the initial purchasers, a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $37.5 million aggregate principal amount of the notes. Impinj intends to use approximately $184.2 million of the proceeds for the repurchase for cash of approximately $76.4 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 2.00 percent convertible senior notes due 2026 through individual privately negotiated transactions.

The remainder would be used for general corporate purposes. Interest would be payable semi-annually in arrears on May 15 and November 15 of each year, beginning on May 15, 2022. The notes would mature on May 15, 2027, unless earlier redeemed, repurchased or converted. Impinj may not redeem the notes prior to November 20, 2024.

The notes would be convertible (subject to conditions) at an initial conversion rate of 9.0061 shares of Impinj's common stock, per $1,000 principal of notes. The same would be equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $111.04 per share, implying a conversion premium of approximately 42.5 percent to the last reported (on November 2, 2021) share sale price of $77.92 on the Nasdaq.

No sinking fund is being provided for the notes as Impinj is not required to redeem or retire the notes periodically. Holders of the notes would however have the right to require Impinj to repurchase for cash all or a portion of their notes upon the occurrence of a fundamental change, as specifically defined, at a purchase price of 100 percent of their principal amount plus any accrued and unpaid interest.

Shares of Impinj closed after hours trading at $77.40, down $0.52 or 0.67 percent from close.

