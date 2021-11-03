Turkey Consumer Price Inflation; Producer Prices Rise In October

Turkey's consumer prices increased and producer price inflation rose in October, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.

The consumer prices index rose 19.89 percent year-on-year in October, following a 19.58 percent increase in September. Economists had expected a growth of 20.4 percent.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated 27.41 percent yearly in October. Prices for furnishings and household equipment, and hotels, cafes and restaurants gained by 23.03 percent and 25.23 percent, respectively.

Prices for housing and transportation surged by 21.3 percent and 20.67 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 2.39 percent in October. Economists had forecast an increase of 2.76 percent.

The producer price index rose 46.31 percent annually in October, following an 43.96 percent increase in September.

Among the main industrial sectors, prices for intermediate goods gained 53.2 percent yearly in October and durable goods increased 29.13 percent.

Prices for capital goods grew 26.72 percent. Prices for non-durable consumer goods and energy rose by 31.47 percent and 72.63 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices increased 5.24 percent in October.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.