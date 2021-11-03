Italy Jobless Rate Falls In September

Italy's jobless rate fell marginally in September, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Wednesday.

The jobless rate increased to 9.2 percent in September from 9.3 percent in August. This was in line with economists' expectation.

In the same month last year, unemployment rate was 10.1 percent.

The employment rate rose to 58.3 in September from 58.2 percent in the pevious month.

The unemployment rate among the youth aged between 15 and 24, increased to 29.8 percent in September from 28.0 percent in the prior month.

