World Market Trends At 7 A.M. ET

Here is a snapshot of the global across stocks, currencies, commodities, bonds and cryptocurrencies.

Stock markets worldwide braced in caution ahead of the Fed's announcements and actions, due later in the day. Asian stocks finished mixed. European stocks are also mostly subdued. American stock futures also remain muted. Dollar Index climbed down from previous day's levels. Bond yields declined ahead of the Fed's announcements. Crude oil prices tumbled after the American Petroleum Institute data showed build-up in crude oil stocks in the U.S. A crucial meeting of OPEC+ is also scheduled for Thursday. Gold slipped ahead of Fed's widely expected announcements on stimulus tapering. Cryptocurrencies advanced in market capitalization. Bitcoin is trading near $63,000, while Ethereum is close to the fresh all-time high of $4,638.45 touched a few hours ago.



Stock Indexes:

DJIA at 36,006.90, down 0.13%

S&P 500 at 4,627.00, down 0.08%

Germany's DAX at 15,951.20, down 0.02%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,254.60, down 0.28%

France's CAC 40 at 6,928.55, up 0.02%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,295.45, down 0.02%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 29,520.90, down 0.43% (Nov, 2)

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,392.70, up 0.93%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,498.54, down 0.20%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,024.75, down 0.30%



Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.1587, up 0.08%

GBPUSD at 1.3626 up 0.09%

USDJPY at 113.84, down 0.09%

AUDUSD at 0.7442, up 0.20%

USDCAD at 1.2417, up 0.06%

Dollar Index at 94.02, down 0.07%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 1.533%, down 0.90%

Germany at -0.1860%, down 16.98%

France at 0.167%, down 13.73%

U.K. at 1.0260%, down 1.16%

Japan at 0.071%, down 15.48%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (December) at $82.02, down 2.25%

Brent Oil Futures (January) at $83.08 down 1.94%

Gold Futures (December) at $1,783.30, down 0.34%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $63,149.89, down 0.01%

Ethereum at $4,585.50, up 3.05%

Binance Coin at $554.37, up 1.56%

Cardano at $2.12, up 7.23%

Solana at $234.19, up 13.21%

