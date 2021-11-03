Bay Street Seen Opening On Weak Note

Canadian shares are likely to open on a negative note Wednesday morning, tracking weak commodity prices.

The mood is likely to be cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy announcement, due later in the day. The Fed is expected to announce plans to begin gradually scaling back its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases by mid-November or December.

The language of the Fed's statement is likely to be in focus amid greater concern over inflation and growing risks to growth.

In Canadian corporate news, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) reported adjusted basic earnings per share of 53 cents for the second quarter, compared to 26 cents in the second quarter of the previous year.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) reported third-quarter net income of $62.4 million, compared with net income of $25.11 million in the year-ago quarter.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) reported net earnings of $36.5 million or $0.43 per share for the third quarter.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) has acquired Netherlands-based Driven by Values, an engineering and consulting firm. "In addition to expanding the company's presence in the Netherlands, the acquisiton will enhance the ability to support commercial and government cliends through application of innovative tools," said Pieter van der Zwet, Stantec's Regional Leader for Continental Europe.

The Canadian market ended on a weak note on Tuesday after spending almost the entire session in the red. Weak commodity prices and a lack of positive triggers rendered the mood cautious. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 77 points or 0.36% at 21,170.01.

Asian stocks closed broadly lower on Wednesday as investors adopted a cautious approach ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement due later in the day.

European stocks are swinging between gains and losses in cautious trade ahead of an expected tapering of pandemic-era stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December are down $2.01 or 2.4% at $81.90 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $3.70 or 0.21% at $1,785.70 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.108 or 0.46% at $23.615 an ounce.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com