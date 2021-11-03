Belden Boosts FY21 Outlook As Q3 Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, networking solutions provider Belden Inc. (BDC) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings, revenue and adjusted revenue guidance for the full year 2021, based on better than expected performance in the third quarter and an improved outlook for the remainder of the year. The company also provided outlook for the fourth quarter.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.27 to $3.37 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $4.67 to $4.77 per share on revenues between $2.383 billion to $2.398 billion and adjusted revenues between $2.385 billion to $2.40 billion.

Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $2.83 to $3.03 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $4.37 to $4.57 per share on revenues between $2.318 billion to $2.348 billion and adjusted revenues between $2.32 billion to $2.35 billion.

On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.51 per share on revenues of $2.34 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $0.77 to $0.87 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.21 to $1.31 per share on revenues between $614 million and $629 million and adjusted revenues between $615 million and $630 million.

The Street expects the company to report earnings of $1.17 per share on revenues of $601.64 million for the quarter.

For the third quarter, the company reported net income of $41.3 million or $0.91 per share, sharply higher than $20.6 million or $0.46 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings were $1.31 per share, compared to $0.72 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues for the quarter grew 33 percent to $630.8 million from $475.8 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted revenues for the quarter totaled $631.3 million.

Analysts expected earnings of $1.18 per share on revenues of $601.53 million for the quarter.

