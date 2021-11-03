Dan + Shay, Old Dominion & Carly Pearce To Join Kenny Chesney On 'Here And Now' Tour

Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce will join Kenny Chesney on his rescheduled "Here And Now 2022" stadium tour.

"Putting this line-up together has been awesome," Kenny said in a statement announcing the tour. "We've got Dan + Shay, who continue to set records with their music and have been burning it up on their own headlining tour this year."

"We have an old favorite, who just keep getting better, Old Dominion - it's almost like it wouldn't be a stadium show without them! - and one of my newest friends in Carly Pearce, whose songwriting is so personal to her own life, yet so many people find themselves in her songs," he added.

Kicking off on April 23 at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium, Kenny will play 21 stadium concerts. He will finish "Here And Now 2022" with a double-play at New England's Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on August 26 and 27.

All current ticketholders remain in their original seats at each stadium.

In addition to the previously announced stadium shows, Kenny has also added dates at Charlotte, N.C.'s Bank of America Stadium and Columbus, Ohio's Historic Crew Stadium. Tickets to the newly announced Charlotte show go on sale to the general public on November 12 at 10 a.m. local time,

American Express Card Members can purchase Charlotte tickets before the general public beginning November 3 at 10 a.m. local time through November 11 at 10 p.m. local time.

Tour Dates:

April 23: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

April 30: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

May 7: Busch Stadium, St. Louis

May 14: American Family Field, Milwaukee

May 21: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

May 28: Nissan Stadium, Nashville

June 4: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

June 11: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh

June 18: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

June 25: Soldier Field, Chicago

July 2: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

July 9: Bobcat Stadium, Bozeman, Mont.

July 16: Lumen Field, Seattle

July 23: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

July 30: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver

Aug. 6: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Aug. 13: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Aug. 18: Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Aug. 20: Ford Field, Detroit

Aug. 26: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

Aug. 27: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

(Photo: Allister Ann)

