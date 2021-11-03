Marijuana Use Considerably Reduces Anxiety, Depression, Reveals Study

A recent study conducted among people suffering from clinical depression has found that those making use of medical marijuana as a treatment option had lower levels of depression in comparison to non-marijuana users. The study also revealed that those patients, who began using medical marijuana as a follow-up treatment, saw reduced levels of depression and anxiety levels.

Commenting on the study findings, lead author, Erin L. Martin said, "Anxiety and depressive disorders are highly prevalent. Traditional antidepressants may effectively treat these disorders in a lot of people, but they do not work for everyone and can have unpleasant side effects."

In cases of the traditional anti-depression treatments not working in the desired manner, patients make use of cannabis products containing tetrahydrocannabinol or THC or cannabidol or CBD, or a combination of both. While these medical marijuana products are known to be effective in treating anxiety and depression, questions about their efficacy still remain.

As part of the study, researchers studied a bunch of participants who suffered from depression, anxiety or both. Of these people, 368 were known to be medical marijuana users, while 170 people were known not to use any form of weed treatment.

During an initial assessment, participants tackled questions regarding their cannabis use, their depression, recent pain, quality of life and sleep pattern. The participants of the research completed two levels of assessments during the time-frame of the study.



The study revealed that around 82 percent of the patients used CBD-dominant cannabis products, while nearly 23 percent used THC products, 7 percent used products with an equal balance of THC and CBD, and 5 percent used cannabis products with a minor cannabinoid.

As per the study, the participants who used CBD-rich products, had lower levels of depression than non-users. Those who used medical marijuana also had a better quality of life, better sleep pattern and lesser pain over the course of the month the research was conducted.

Martin said, "Medicinal cannabis products, especially products high in CBD, may help to treat symptoms of depression, improve sleep, and increase quality of life. There is also some evidence that medicinal cannabis may alleviate symptoms of anxiety, particularly if administered over an extended period of time, but this is less clear from our results and warrants further study."

