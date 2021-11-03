Australia Has A$12.243 Billion Trade Surplus In September

Australia posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$12.243 billion in September, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That exceeded expectations for a surplus of A$12.2 billion and was down from the A$15.077 billion surplus in August.

Exports were down A$3.081 billion or 6 percent on month to A$44.969 billion.

Imports shed A$586 million or 2 percent to A$32.725 billion.

For the third quarter of 2021, Australia had a trade surplus of A$40.670 billion.

Economic News

