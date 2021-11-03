Australia Retail Sales Climb 1.3% On Month In September

The total value of retail sales in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent on month in September, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - coming in at A$29.669 billion.

That was in line with expectations following the 1.7 percent decline in August.

Individually, sales were up for household goods, clothing, other retailing and cafes and restaurants; sales were down for food and department store retailing.

On a yearly basis, sales were up 1.7 percent.

For the third quarter of 2021, retail sales fell 4.4 percent on quarter and 2.2 percent on year to A$85.348 billion.

Economic News

