UK New Car Sales Fall For Fourth Straight Month: SMMT

UK new car registrations declined for the fourth consecutive month in October amid semiconductor shortages, data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, or SMMT, revealed on Thursday.

New car registrations decreased 24.6 percent year-on-year to 106,265 units in October.

Data showed that plug-in vehicles now account for 16.6 percent of all cars registered so far in 2021.

Despite the strong performance in electrified vehicle registrations, the overall market's monthly performance was the weakest seen since October 1991, the agency said.

Year-to-date, new car registrations were up 2.8 percent from the same period last year.

Looking ahead, the latest SMMT forecast has been revised downward by -8.8 percent to 1.66 million units, in light of the on-going supply issues and deteriorating economic outlook.

Although this would see 2021 finish 1.9 percent or some 30,000 units up on 2020, some 650,000 units down on 2019's pre-pandemic 2.3 million performance.

